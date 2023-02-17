Advertisement

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, a mobile game will receive a global release this year. Not only this but you can register for its closed beta now. The mobile take on Devil May Cry comes from NebulaJoy Games and promises to be a free-to-play action role-playing game. You’ll be able to play as multiple characters, including Dante, Lady, Vergil, and Nero, and will feature both single-play and multiplayer modes.

Advertisement

Devil May Cry Mobile Game Is Releasing Globally in 2023

Check Also: The Super Mario Bros Movie Gets Its Own Plumbing Website And Commercial

Like the original series, it will have hack-and-slash gameplay. It also has a mixture of platforming and dungeon-crawling elements. Moreover, each character will apparently have unique abilities, weapons, and fighting powers. You can also build a team of up to three characters. You’ll be able to collect various crafting materials too, and there will be raid bosses to take on as well.

Advertisement

The peak of Combat is the latest entry in the series. There are no words on a new mainline entry game. If you’re interested in trying out the game for yourself, then you can head to the game’s official website to register your interest. The closed beta test will be available to both iOS and Android players.

See Also: Action RPG Stray Blade Launches on April 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC