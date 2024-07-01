Dewan Motors Launches Honri Ve 3.0 In Pakistan

Earlier this month, Dewan Motors launched Pakistan’s first locally assembled fully electric vehicle, the “Honri Ve.” The EV was developed in collaboration with Eco-Green Motors Limited. Following this landmark, the company has recently introduced another variant, the “Honri Ve 3.0.” The variant boasts a 300 km range, making it an ideal choice for everyday driving in Pakistan.

Honri Ve 3.0: Performance and Features

According to official CLTC figures, the Honri Ve 3.0 offers an outstanding 300 km range on a single charge. Charging from empty to full takes only 7 hours using a standard home outlet, providing convenience for daily use.

The all-new variant is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. Moreover, it delivers 35 kW of power and 87 Nm of torque, providing a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The car reaches a maximum speed of 100 km/h and features a durable 29.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, known for its long life. Drivers can enjoy different driving options with Economy and Sports modes. It allows for adaptability based on mood and road conditions. Furthermore, the car also includes:

Rear-view camera: Simplifies parking and maneuvering in tight spots.

Simplifies parking and maneuvering in tight spots. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS): Alerts drivers to tire issues for enhanced safety.

Alerts drivers to tire issues for enhanced safety. 220V AC charging gun: Enables easy home charging with a regular outlet.

Dewan Motors is well known for its safety features. This time also, the company has equipped the Honri Ve 3.0 with many features. Let’s delve into them:

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD): Provides optimal braking performance.

Provides optimal braking performance. Driver airbag: Protects in case of a collision.

Protects in case of a collision. Reverse camera and rear parking radar: Helps avoid obstacles while reversing.

Helps avoid obstacles while reversing. ISOFIX child seat interfaces: Ensures the safety and security of young passengers.

Ensures the safety and security of young passengers. Low-speed pedestrian warning system: Alerts pedestrians when the car is moving at slow speeds.

Alerts pedestrians when the car is moving at slow speeds. Automatic locking while driving and unlocking after a collision: Improves passenger safety and security.

Booking & Price Details

The cherry on top is that Dewan Motors even made owning the Honri Ve 3.0 more appealing by offering an easy booking option. You can book the EV with just a 50% down payment. Isn’t it amazing? The price of the EV is set at Rs. 4,999,000.

The Honri Ve 3.0 is a noteworthy step towards a cleaner and greener Pakistan. By selecting this electric vehicle, drivers can lower their dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to a more sustainable environment. With its remarkable range, advanced features, and focus on safety, the Ve 3.0 is a perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers in Pakistan. Are you ready to adopt electric mobility and contribute to a greener future?