DG SCO Inaugurates First Ever Women Software Technology Park in Pakistan

Director General SCO, Major General Umer Ahmed Shah, HI(M), inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever Women Software Technology Park (STP) in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

This landmark initiative marks the 8th STP out of a total of 11 STPs planned in AJK, representing a major milestone in SCO’s commitment to building a digital and inclusive ecosystem across the region.

The Women STP has been specially designed to provide a safe, modern, and fully equipped workspace for female freelancers, entrepreneurs, and IT professionals. By enabling women to participate in the digital economy, the facility will open up opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and skill development, thus contributing to the socio-economic empowerment of women in AJK.

After the inauguration, DG SCO visited different sections of the Women STP, interacted with young female freelancers, and appreciated their work. He also lauded the state-of-the-art facilities available at the Park, including uninterrupted power supply, high-speed internet, and modern training infrastructure, which together create a professional environment for women to thrive in the digital sector.

Speaking at the occasion, DG SCO highlighted that establishing a dedicated Women STP reflects SCO’s vision of promoting gender inclusion in technology and ensuring that the youth—especially women—are at the forefront of Pakistan’s growing digital economy. He further emphasized that SCO’s network of Software Technology Parks and Freelancing Hubs has already empowered thousands of freelancers across AJK and GB, transforming the region into a vibrant digital hub.

The inauguration of the Women STP in Muzaffarabad reaffirms SCO’s mission under its Vision 2025 to bridge the digital divide, support women-led startups, and strengthen Pakistan’s IT exports by unlocking the talent potential of AJK’s youth.

