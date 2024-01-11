DHA Lahore to Soon get FTTH Connectivity

The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) in Lahore may soon be getting a fiber optic network. It is because WorldCall and Multimedia have expanded their strategic partnership for the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) rollout in different areas of DHA. A recent meeting between the management teams of WorldCall and Multimedia focused on the comprehensive plan for the upcoming FTTH deployment in DHA areas and explored possible future collaborations.

The new partnership builds upon the existing collaboration between Multimedia and WorldCall, which includes channel promotion and cable management over several years. The meeting also talked about the future roadmap for the purchase of media assets once GlobalTech investment is available to WorldCall for cable infrastructure.

Both firms seem keen on enhancing their collaboration, marking an important step towards joint growth and advancements in the telecom and multimedia domains.

Multimedia is a top out-of-home (OOH) advertiser and owns prime assets in DHA Lahore. In this partnership, Multimedia looks to actively support WorldCall’s FTTH conversion and expansion efforts in DHA and the utilization of its strategic presence in the region.

