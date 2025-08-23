Did Google Update Really Alter Call and Contacts Settings on Android Phones in Pakistan?

This week, thousands of Android users in Pakistan were surprised when their phone’s call and contacts settings suddenly looked different. Many thought something was wrong with their devices. Some even feared hacking or data theft. The confusion started when users noticed changes in the dialer screen, call layout, and contact settings. For people who rely heavily on the dialer, these changes were especially frustrating. Some even think that it is a malfunctioning Google Update that changes the settings on Android phones in Pakistan.

What Actually Happened?

After sharing their concerns on social media, users discovered that the changes were not due to any security breach. Instead, they were the result of a regular Google update to Android’s system apps.

According to tech experts, the update is linked to Google’s Material 3 design rollout, which focuses on refreshing the look of apps with cleaner designs and new layouts. The changes include a redesigned Phone app, updated call controls, and a different dialer interface.

Who Was Affected?

Interestingly, not all Android users saw these updates. Most reports came from users running Android OS 15. Some people said they received the update even without manually updating their devices, or while offline. Those using older Android versions did not notice any changes.

Why the Sudden Confusion?

Because the dialer screen is one of the most frequently used features on a phone, even small design tweaks can feel disruptive. Many users said the new layout made attending and managing calls feel unusual at first.

Is There Any Risk?

Experts have made it clear that this is not a hacking issue or a security risk. The update is a part of normal Android system improvements. While it caught many by surprise, there is no evidence of data theft or phone malfunction.

The Bottom Line

Google’s Material 3 update is slowly reaching more Android users, and Pakistanis were among the latest to experience it. The redesigned interface may take some time to get used to, but it is simply a design change—not a threat.

For now, Android users can continue using their phones without worry. iPhone users, on the other hand, have not reported any similar changes.

