Did Meta Take Your Consent Before Embedding AI in WhatsApp? Company Faces Trouble Over Silent Integration

Meta is under formal investigation in Italy for integrating its AI assistant into WhatsApp without asking for user consent. The country’s competition authority has accused the tech giant of potentially abusing its dominant market position.

The AI feature, known as Meta AI, was added to WhatsApp’s search bar in March 2025. Italian regulators say the silent rollout may steer users unfairly toward Meta’s services, hurting competition and violating EU antitrust laws.

The watchdog, AGCM, launched the probe in coordination with the European Commission. It also carried out inspections at Meta’s offices in Italy with support from the country’s tax police.

According to the regulator, by bundling Meta AI into WhatsApp, the company may have locked users into its ecosystem without offering a real choice. This, they argue, limits the ability of competing AI tools to reach users on fair terms.

Meta defended its decision, claiming the integration helps users access AI features in a platform they already trust. “Offering free access to AI within WhatsApp gives millions of Italians more choice,” a spokesperson said.

But the key concern remains: was it really a choice if users weren’t asked?

Under EU law, abusing market dominance can lead to heavy fines of up to 10% of a company’s global revenue.

For countries like Pakistan, where WhatsApp is the dominant messaging app for millions, this investigation highlights the urgent need for clear regulations around AI and digital privacy. As AI features become part of daily communication tools here, Pakistani regulators and users must stay alert to protect user consent, data rights, and fair market competition. This case may serve as a wake-up call for Pakistan’s growing digital ecosystem to establish stronger oversight on Big Tech.

