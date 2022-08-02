The Mortal Kombat movie released during the Covid-19 pandemic performed well in theatres and became the most-watched new movie that premiered on HBO Max for the entire year. Now, a sequel to the Mortal Kombat movie is under development, however, it is currently unclear which characters will appear in the film.

Furthermore, it was announced that director Simon McQuoid would return to direct the sequel, with Jeremy Slater penning the screenplay. Due to the absence of an exact release date, many cast members are hesitant as to whether they will return. This includes Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), who hopes McQuoid and Slater will find a place for him in the second part. When asked if he would be in the sequel, Sanada said,

I have no idea, I didn’t hear anything officially yet. But, I hope they’ll make a Scorpion part, and I will get to say ‘Get over here!’ again.

Different TV Celebrities Hope to Get a Role in Mortal Kombat 2

Furthermore, Mortal Kombat 2 will likely feature a fan-favorite character from the video games that was not given a role in the first part. Fans of Johnny Cage wondered where the master of the Shadow Kick was when he failed to appear in the film, even though his appearance was hinted at in the final scene. Hiroyuki Sanada said he does not know who would play Cage in the film, but when asked for his opinion, he suggested one of his co-stars from Bullet Train.

“That’s an excellent question. I have no idea, but it may be one of the Bullet Train assassins.”

Apart from him, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, a WWE superstar, is one candidate for Johny’s role. Due to the similarity between his WWE demeanor and that of the video game character, his name has frequently been mentioned by fans as a potential Johnny Cage. However, we will have to wait and see who gets the chance for these popular roles.

