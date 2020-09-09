AFFORDABLE, ACCESSIBLE AND SMART – Digit4G is in the headlines once again at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards ceremony.

On 3rd of September, 2020, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted an award ceremony to present the honors to notable companies with highest achievements in different sectors. Digit a brand of Swift Biz Solutions has been awarded “Excellence Achievement Award” on being the “Best Economical Local Mobile Brand” by the chief guest President Islamic Republic of Pakistan His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi, which was received by CEO Digit, Mr. Abdul Rehman Mahmood.

Digit4G is the Best Economical Local Mobile Brand

Ever since the launch of Digit4G this year, every day has turned out to be a milestone achievement for the brand. With the mission to equip every citizen of Pakistan with the smartphone and reduce the digital divide, Digit4G Smart Feature Phone is already a success story.

“Pakistan is at the brink of digital revolution. Affordability, accessibility and relevance are key barriers which are keeping a large population segment behind the rest in this digital race. It is our mission to remove these barriers with our smart economical and easy to use 4G mobile phones. Quality with innovation is among our core values. We believe Digit is the brand of every Pakistani (Har Pakistani Ka Apna Brand). I thank Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for recognizing Digit as the best economical local brand.” said Mr. Abdul Rehman Mahmood, CEO Digit.

Digit has emerged as a populous local brand known for 4G affordable products for a common Pakistani. Digit is a leader in Mobile Broadband Devices, 4G Smart Feature Phones and has recently launched Smart Accessories including DigitDots and DigitWave.