Digital Banking Startup YAP Raises $41 Million

Digital Banking Startup, YAP is an innovative financial application providing you with intelligent tools

that give you total control of your finances. It was launched back in 2021 and was partnered with Emirati lender RAK Bank to be the UAE’s first independent digital banking platform. It is the most innovative digital banking app that encourages healthy spending habits. Furthermore, YAP is all set to make its way to Pakistan, Egypt, Saudia, and Ghana.

Digital Banking Startup Yap To Expand In Saudia Arabia

According to recent reports, Yap had raised $41 million in funding and targeted raising another roughly $20 million to finance its expansion plans. YAP is now planning to expand the business into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Ghana. The Chief Executive and co-founder Marwan Hachem revealed in an interview that they will use their funds for the expansion of their business. They further unveiled that they intend to complete Series A by the end of the year.

The investors of the business included Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital, Abu Dawood Group, Astra Group, and Audacia Capital. YAP has partnered with Bank AlJazira in Saudi Arabia recently. It is going to soft-launch in October before going fully live in the first quarter of next year.

YAP Managing Director and co-founder Anas Zaidan stated that:

“That’s a very important step for us because we believe Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest markets in the Middle East.”