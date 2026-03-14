The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has clarified that a digital identity card carries the same legal status as the traditional physical Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), urging institutions to accept the digital version as valid proof of identity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the authority said citizens who present their digital identity cards should not be asked to produce a physical CNIC or its photocopy. Nadra noted that despite the legal recognition of digital identity documents, some government offices and organisations continue to demand the physical card, which goes against the existing legal framework.

Digital CNIC Has Same Legal Status as Physical Card, Says NADRA

The authority emphasised that the digital identity card is an official and legally recognised document. It explained that the relevant rules governing digital identity credentials have been introduced under the Nadra Ordinance. According to these regulations, digital identity credentials are considered a valid and lawful form of identification for citizens.

Nadra specifically pointed to Regulations 9 and 10 under the digital identity framework, which grant full legal recognition to digital identity credentials. These provisions clearly state that digital identity cards can be used as proof of identity in the same way as a physical CNIC.

However, the authority expressed concern that some institutions are still reluctant to accept digital identity documents. In several cases, citizens have reportedly been asked to present the original CNIC or provide photocopies, even when they have already shown the digital version. Nadra stressed that such practices are not in line with the regulations and should be discontinued.

The authority highlighted that digital identity cards offer several advantages, particularly in terms of convenience and data protection. By using digital documents, citizens can avoid carrying physical cards and reduce the need to produce multiple photocopies of their CNICs for various services.

According to Nadra, limiting the use of photocopies can also help protect citizens’ personal information. Photocopies of identity cards are often shared with different institutions. Which can increase the risk of misuse or unauthorised access to sensitive data. Digital identity credentials, on the other hand, provide a more secure way of verifying identity.

Nadra added that the use of digital identity documents also plays an important role in preventing identity theft and misuse of personal information. The digital system is designed to ensure better protection of citizens’ data while making identity verification easier and faster.

The authority urged all relevant institutions to follow the directives and ensure that digital identity cards are accepted wherever identification is required. This includes government departments, financial institutions, telecom companies, and other organisations that routinely require identity verification from citizens.

Nadra further advised institutions to update their procedures and systems to accommodate digital identity credentials in order to improve service delivery and reduce unnecessary inconvenience for the public.

The authority also encouraged citizens to report any difficulties they face while using their digital identity cards. Complaints can be submitted through Nadra’s official complaint management system so that the issue can be addressed promptly.

By promoting the use of digital identity cards, Nadra aims to modernise identification systems in Pakistan and make services more efficient, secure, and accessible for citizens.