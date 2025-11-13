The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has completed 19 public sector IT and telecom projects over the last two fiscal years (2023–24 and 2024–25) for Rs12.06 billion, aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, building skilled human capital, and accelerating the country’s technology exports.

According to official data, a total of Rs12.65 billion was allocated for these projects, of which Rs12.06 billion was utilized. The completed projects span a wide range of initiatives — from broadband and infrastructure upgrades in remote areas to national-scale training and digitalization programs.

Digital Empowerment: MoITT Completes 19 IT and Telecom Projects Worth Rs12 Billion Across Pakistan

The Special Communication Organization (SCO) led seven projects to enhance telecom and IT infrastructure in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) completed six projects to boost IT exports and workforce capacity. These included the establishment of 25 Software Technology Parks (STPs) nationwide, internships for 2,700 graduates under the ICT Internship Program, and 8,600 IT professionals trained and certified under the “Certification of IT Professionals” initiative.

PSEB also supported 40 IT and ITeS companies in achieving international data protection and ISO compliance standards, and 31 call centers were certified under ISO 18295 for industry standardization.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) successfully established 13 National Incubation Centers (NICs) across major universities, creating innovation hubs in partnership with provincial IT departments. Additionally, the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) trained 16,557 freelancers across the country to promote self-employment and digital entrepreneurship.

Other key initiatives included the digitalization of 184 police stations under the “Crime Analytics and Smart Policing” project, the High Impact Boot Camp training 200 professionals in data science, blockchain, and cybersecurity (with 100 earning international certification), and the establishment of the Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence at PAF-IAST, Haripur.

The ministry also completed the automation of the President’s Secretariat and conducted a Technology Export Marketing Feasibility Study to support Pakistan’s growing IT export base.