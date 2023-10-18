Digital Learning Crisis: Pakistan Ranked as ‘Least Prepared’ Regionally

According to the ADB Digital Education Readiness Framework, Pakistan is one of the least ready countries in the region for digital education. The framework scrutinized how 10 countries in the region render education through digital technology.

The report said that federal and provincial governments hold the key to providing the infrastructure and policies that assist teachers and students in using the benefits of digital education. They might not be able to get everyone ready for digital learning on their own. This is because they might require subject matter experts, technical know-how, and extra resources, which can be acquired from the private sector and multilateral partnerships.

The report “Towards Mature Digital Education Ecosystems” said that most teachers who answered the survey said they also make their own educational content. The report also said that most of the content was simple, like papers and slideshows.

An ADB study says teachers don’t get enough training in ICT skills. Concerning the quality of the internet, the test showed that teachers in schools could do most things on it, such as browsing videos and saving documents. However, the internet, on the other hand, is not as good for getting large files like downloading HD movies, etc.

In Pakistan, less than 30% of teachers in elementary, middle, and high schools and colleges use private EdTech tools in their lessons. Also, these tools weren’t used very much by teachers in primary and secondary schools to communicate or share with their students.

Out of all the 10 ADB member countries, Pakistan has one of the lowest percentages (1.1%) of ICT graduates among all college grads. A report from October 2020 on how Sindh and Balochistan used their grants from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) says that Sindh used technology to make sure teachers were sent to the places that needed them the most.

On the other hand in Balochistan, Applications monitor teacher attendance by logging their presence within a specified geographical radius of the school. In more remote regions, they operate offline and upload data only when there is internet connectivity. It was also stated that the grant funds were facilitating the nationwide implementation of an ambitious distance learning initiative in Pakistan.

Low internet connectivity (34.1 percent of households are connected), slow fixed broadband speeds, high fixed line broadband costs, and limited rural electricity access are Pakistan’s primary areas of concern for the country. Despite having a residential TV coverage rate of 62.8%, the country outperforms all others in terms of cable TV subscription coverage, with more than 482 subscriptions per 1,000 individuals.

Also read:

Internet Shutdowns Across Pakistan Cost A Direct Loss Of Rs1.3bn: PIDE