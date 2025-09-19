Digital Money Transfers in Pakistan Will Now Face Two-Hour Delay to Prevent Fraud

The Governor of the State Bank has disclosed during a recent Parliamentary Finance Committee meeting that digital money transfers in Pakistan now face a delay of up to two hours. This delay has been introduced as a measure to curb financial fraud.

Explaining the process, he said that when a customer sends money to another account, the amount is immediately deducted from the sender’s account. However, the recipient receives the funds only after two hours. This window has been created deliberately by banks to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions.

According to officials, if a fraud attempt is suspected, banks can intervene during these two hours and stop the transfer. Every banking transaction is first routed through a system check, and only after clearance is the amount credited to the receiver’s account.

While the step is meant to enhance financial security, it has also created difficulties for customers who rely on instant transfers. Government employees, small traders, and individuals needing urgent transactions often find themselves frustrated by the waiting period. Many argue that such delays in the digital age make routine financial dealings more complicated.

The Governor highlighted that despite these concerns, the policy has been enforced because fraudulent activities are on the rise. The delay ensures that suspicious transactions can be flagged in time. Financial institutions consider it a safeguard, not an obstacle.

Still, many users are demanding that banks adopt advanced fraud-detection systems instead of slowing down transfers for everyone. They believe real-time monitoring powered by modern technology could protect customers without causing unnecessary inconvenience.

The issue highlights the ongoing tension between delivering seamless digital services and maintaining robust financial security. The two-hour delay helps reduce the risks of fraud. It also underlines the need for better solutions that balance speed with safety in Pakistan’s banking sector.