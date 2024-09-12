Digital Pakistan Committee Charts Path for a Tech-Driven Future

In a high-level meeting, the Digital Pakistan Committee discussed the nation’s roadmap for harnessing the advantages of e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies. The meeting was called on the instructions of Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif. The basic purpose of holding the meeting was to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation and build a knowledge-based economy.

Digital Pakistan Committee Announces Key Investments in Youth and Tech

The meeting was co-chaired by Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of Finance, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Minister for Information Technology. The committee brought together key stakeholders to discuss different strategies on how Pakistan can leverage innovation to stay competitive in the international market.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of adopting technological advancements to secure Pakistan’s position on the global stage. He stated:

“Innovation and technology are not just tools but imperatives for Pakistan’s economic growth and competitiveness.”

One of the primary highlights was the government’s investment in youth development. Ahsan Iqbal stated that over a million free laptops have been distributed to young people across Pakistan, making the country the third-largest freelancing nation in the world. This initiative provided the youth with tools to participate in the global digital economy, contributing to Pakistan’s rapid rise in the tech space.

The committee also discussed plans to establish four major technology and innovation centers nationwide. These centers will be designed to foster research, development, and entrepreneurship, propelling Pakistan toward a knowledge-based economy. The government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide were another key point. The meeting underlined the expansion of internet connectivity to remote areas and the recent satellite launch in partnership with China. These initiatives aim to improve access to digital resources for all Pakistanis, ensuring that even the most distant regions are not left behind.

The meeting ended with a commitment to creating a digital powerhouse in Pakistan. The committee developed a broad roadmap to serve as a guiding framework for boosting digital literacy, fostering innovation, and ensuring Pakistan’s digital future.

Check Out: phoneworld.com.pk/punjab-assembly-to-undergo-digital-transformation/