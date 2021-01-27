The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) had issued a draft of its Digital Pakistan Policy 2021, which aims to aid digital transformation across the country. MoITT has invited civil society, the private sector and the public to give their feedback for improvement in the draft of Digital Pakistan Policy 2021 by 25 January 2021. However now, MoITT has extended the deadline for the submission of the survey till 8th February 2021.

Digital Pakistan Policy 2021 Survey Submission Deadline Extended till 8th February

The ministry is determined to update the policy draft with the active participation of all stakeholders. According to him, the policy will help Pakistan’s digital transformation to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of modern, affordable and reliable digital services.

In light of the extraordinary response to the Digital Pakistan Policy 2021 Survey Form and many requests for deadline extension, please note that the submission deadline for Survey Form is now 8th February, 2021. Please provide your feedback: https://t.co/6yOgtEbHUX#MOITT pic.twitter.com/RxYgwFH1nh — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) January 27, 2021

Furthermore, the policy will help to regulate the protection of personal data and online privacy. It will help to improve transparency and security of sensitive and confidential information. The policy will have a protection law, as well as develop a framework for cloud-based services and the regulation thereof. Particularly, the policy outlines MoITT’s upcoming vision and goals to digitize many sectors.

If you want to add your consultation in the policy, click here to submit your survey.