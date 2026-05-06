Pakistan’s digital payments system is growing at a remarkable pace. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, transactions through its instant payment platform RAAST have reached nearly Rs. 50 trillion in 2025. This milestone reflects a major shift in how people across the country are choosing to manage and transfer money.

According to the central bank’s Financial Stability Review for 2025, the rise in digital payments is being driven by both convenience and wider access to financial services. More individuals and businesses are now relying on digital platforms instead of traditional cash-based methods. This transition is not only making payments faster but also helping improve transparency in the financial system.

Digital Payments Boom: RAAST Crosses PKR 50 Trillion with Record Transactions in 2025

One of the most notable aspects of this growth is the rapid increase in the number of users. The RAAST platform now has around 48 million users, showing that digital payments are no longer limited to a small group of tech-savvy individuals. Instead, they are becoming a part of everyday life for a large portion of the population. From small organizations to large companies, many are adopting digital tools to send and receive payments easily and securely.

In terms of activity, the platform processed nearly 2 billion transactions in 2025. This high volume indicates strong trust in the system and highlights how frequently people are using it for routine financial activities. Whether it is paying bills, sending money to family members, or handling business transactions, digital payments are becoming the preferred choice.

Another important factor contributing to this trend is the involvement of overseas Pakistanis. Through Roshan Digital Accounts, total inflows have crossed $11 billion, while the number of active accounts has exceeded 890,000. This shows that Pakistanis living abroad are also playing a key role in strengthening the country’s digital financial ecosystem. These accounts allow them to invest, save, and transfer money easily without visiting Pakistan in person.

The central bank views digitalization as a major force behind these changes. By promoting systems like RAAST, authorities aim to bring more people into the formal banking sector. Many individuals who previously did not have access to banking services are now able to participate in the financial system through mobile phones and simple digital tools.

This shift also supports economic growth by making financial transactions more efficient. Businesses can operate more smoothly, and customers can complete payments within seconds. In addition, digital records help improve accountability and reduce the risks associated with cash handling.

Looking ahead, the continued expansion of digital payments is expected to further reshape Pakistan’s financial landscape. As technology improves and awareness increases, even more users are likely to adopt these services. The success of RAAST shows that with the right infrastructure and support, digital systems can transform how an economy functions.