In collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), Digital Rights Foundation has introduced the ‘Young Adults Curriculum’ to give awareness to the society about online safety. The aim of Online Safety of Young Adults Curriculum is to help young people to understand how the digital world operates.

Digital Rights Foundation Introduces Online Safety Curriculum

The authorized persons of the Online Safety of Young Adults Curriculum are Shmyla Khan, Muhammad Usman and Seerat Khan while the editors are Maryam Saeed and Nighat Dad. The major purpose of the newly designed curriculum is to help students and young people to develop a better understanding about the online world and cyber security.

The internet has transformed the digital ecosystem of Pakistan and now, becoming one of the most important aspects of our routine as we carry out many of our activities that are dependent on internet. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also reported that the Internet usage has increased by 15 per cent under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. But the most dangerous thing is that people in Pakistan have limited awareness about cyber security.

The newly designed Curriculum is covering the well researched areas and concepts. The people in developed countries are well aware of cyber security and we hope, that this new curriculum will successfully inform the Pakistani youth about digital literacy and rights.

The curriculum is providing information about important subjects that include cyber bullying, consent, and data protection. It is also offering young adults legal guidelines in case they are facing any kind of online harassments.

Recommended Reading: Pakistan Secures 6th Position in Terms of Internet Use in Asia