Digital Safety First: Punjab Announces its Own Cybercrime Control Wing

The Punjab government has decided to create its own Cybercrime Control Wing to deal with the growing number of online crimes in the province. The move comes after dissatisfaction with the performance of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which was formed earlier this year.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday. According to officials, the new wing will focus on preventing the misuse of digital platforms and ensuring timely action on complaints related to online harassment, fraud, and defamation.

Digital Safety First: Punjab Announces New Cybercrime Control Wing

A senior government official said Punjab had faced persistent issues with the NCCIA’s handling of complaints. “Most cases took too long to be resolved, and many were ignored altogether,” he said. “With the rising incidents of cybercrime, the province urgently needs its own system to manage the situation effectively.”

The NCCIA was established in May 2025, replacing the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. Despite Punjab’s attempts to coordinate with the federal authority, the collaboration failed to produce the desired results.

Officials in Punjab have expressed concern over the growing misuse of social media, especially for spreading false information and targeting political figures. In recent months, several members of the provincial government have faced online attacks. Even Punjab’s Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, filed complaints with the NCCIA over defamatory content.

Ms. Bokhari also announced plans to take legal action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against TV anchor Mubasher Lucman for alleged defamation.

However, the decision to establish a provincial cybercrime wing has sparked debate. Some observers question whether it will be used for political purposes, especially against critics and rivals on social media.

Meanwhile, the NCCIA itself has been struggling to cope with an overwhelming number of complaints. Thousands of cases are filed each month, mostly related to account hacking, online harassment, and financial scams. Officials admit that limited staff and outdated resources make it nearly impossible to investigate all cases efficiently.

“In many harassment cases, victims are blackmailed with private photos or videos,” an NCCIA official revealed. “But without sufficient manpower and modern tools, timely investigation becomes a challenge.”

The official also noted that evidence collection remains a major issue. Many global platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google are not legally bound to share data with Pakistani authorities due to the absence of international agreements. “They only cooperate in cases involving life threats or ransom,” he said.

Experts believe that Pakistan must strengthen its cybercrime investigation system by adopting international standards. “The government should build its cybercrime setup on the pattern of the FBI,” an official suggested.

With cyber threats increasing and digital misuse becoming more complex, Punjab’s decision to form its own cybercrime wing marks a significant step. However, its success will depend on transparency, adequate training, and the use of advanced technology to protect citizens’ digital rights.