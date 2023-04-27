Digital Services Critical for Job Seekers in UAE-Cisco AppDynamics

In today’s digital age, recruitment has become increasingly reliant on technology, and organizations need to provide seamless digital experiences to attract new talent. With the widespread use of job boards, social media, and other online platforms, job seekers have more options than ever before when it comes to finding job opportunities. Therefore, organizations need to ensure that their recruitment process is as smooth and convenient as possible to attract and retain the best candidates. Recent research indicates that on average, job seekers in the UAE utilizes seven applications or digital services when searching for or applying for a new job.
Recent research by Cisco AppDynamics has found that the average person in the UAE uses seven digital services or applications when seeking or applying for a job. The three most commonly used platforms are social media (70%), company websites (65%), and job sites (63%). A third of job seekers in the UAE use at least one of these platforms daily. The research, which surveyed over 12,000 consumers in 12 countries, including 1000 consumers in the UAE, highlights the increasing importance of digital experiences when searching for employment.
The study shows that 83% of those surveyed want to work for employers that provide seamless digital experiences during the recruitment process. However, if these applications fail to perform, 63% of job seekers claim that it puts them off working for the employer in question. James Harvey, CTO Advisor at Cisco AppDynamics, notes that organizations that optimize application availability and performance are more likely to win the talent war, and employers must provide prospective employees with the brilliant digital experiences that they value highly.
“Organisations need to ensure that their IT teams have an observability platform that spans both cloud-native and on-premises environments and the real-time insights from the business transaction’s telemetry data in order to pinpoint the root cause and expedite resolution of any application issues. This is the only way employers can provide prospective employees with the brilliant digital experiences that they now value so highly,” James Harvey
To provide a seamless recruitment experience, employers must also ensure that their digital tools and platforms are reliable and user-friendly. Job seekers who encounter technical difficulties or poor performance when using digital platforms may be discouraged from applying for a job or may have a negative impression of the employer’s brand.
By investing in digital infrastructure and providing a seamless candidate experience, employers can demonstrate their commitment to innovation and efficiency, which can help them attract and retain top talent.
What can Companies do to provide a Seamless experience to job seekers?
User-friendly online job application forms, mobile-friendly interfaces, and career sites with intuitive navigation can all contribute to a streamlined digital recruitment experience. These digital features aid job seekers in locating and applying for available positions, while also making the organization’s recruitment process more efficient and streamlined.
In addition, organizations can use technology such as chatbots powered by artificial intelligence and automated screening tools to improve the candidate experience and streamline the recruitment process. These tools can reduce the time and cost associated with candidate screening and provide candidates with immediate feedback and application status updates.
In the digital age, organizations seeking to attract new talent must, in general, provide a seamless digital recruitment experience. Organizations can increase their possibilities of attracting and retaining top talent by leveraging modern technology and providing a user-friendly experience.
