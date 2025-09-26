Pakistan and China have opened the 14th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Beijing. The session, held on Friday, focused on expanding cooperation under the second phase of the multibillion-dollar program. Pakistan and China focus on the proposed Digital Silk Road that includes investments in 5G, robotics, and biotech.

CPEC, launched in 2015 under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has already brought more than $25 billion worth of investment to Pakistan. The first phase focused mainly on solving power shortages and improving connectivity through new highways, power plants, and the Gwadar port. Now, the second phase will shift towards industrial growth, agriculture, technology, and human capital development.

Pakistan’s Planning Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, who attended the meeting, said the new phase will focus on projects for youth and people-centred development. These include PhD scholarships, internships in Chinese institutions, and the establishment of innovation centers. He also highlighted joint laboratories in artificial intelligence and quantum sciences, agricultural reforms, and initiatives in electric vehicles.

Digital Silk Road: Pakistan and China to Invest in 5G, Robotics and Biotech

Gwadar, built with Chinese funding, has already grown from a small fishing town into a major port city. Meanwhile, the planned upgrade of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway from Karachi to Peshawar is expected to transform Pakistan’s outdated rail network. Ahsan Iqbal said these projects show how CPEC can modernise Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy.

The minister stressed that Pakistan wants its exports to China to enjoy the same preferential access that ASEAN countries already receive. At present, despite China importing goods worth $2 trillion each year, Pakistan’s exports to China are only around $3 billion. He argued that tariff concessions would boost exports in the textiles, agriculture, and engineering sectors.

Iqbal also said CPEC should move “from government-to-government to business-to-business cooperation.” He noted that during a recent Pakistan-China Investment Conference, 800 companies signed agreements worth $8.5 billion. This reflects the strong interest of the private sector in joint projects.

To attract industries, he proposed two special economic zones in Karachi and Islamabad, as well as a Pakistan-China industrial relocation fund. This would help Chinese companies shift production to Pakistan, taking advantage of lower costs.

The minister further suggested the creation of a “Pakistan-China Digital Silk Road,” with investments in 5G networks, fiber optics, and data centers. He also mentioned a future skills program in IT, robotics, biotech, and fintech, along with plans for a space center in Pakistan to prepare the youth for a technology-driven economy.

On climate change, Iqbal proposed joint projects in renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and electric mobility. He said Pakistan aims to achieve 60 per cent clean energy by 2030 with China’s cooperation.

Other initiatives include a proposed “mining corridor” connecting mineral-rich areas of Balochistan with Gwadar port, border markets at Khunjerab and Torkham, and expanded cross-border fiber networks.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, Iqbal assured that the security of Chinese workers and projects in Pakistan is a top priority. “Peace and stability remain the bedrock of our partnership,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally oversees these security measures.

He concluded by saying that with youth as innovators, exports as drivers, and people as stakeholders, CPEC Phase-II will open a new era of prosperity for Pakistan and strengthen its partnership with China.