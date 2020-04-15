The experts in Pakistan are striving to conduct a rapid digital test for diagnosing the COVID-19, as the spread of pandemic speeds up in Pakistan.

A swifter coronavirus digital test could prove to be a game-changer. That is where a Pakistani medical company called Innovative Healthcare Systems comes into the frame. Innovative Healthcare Systems collaborated with a medical company in Finland for obtaining digital test kits that will shortly be rolled out once all the details are finalized with the provincial and federal governments as well as the main hospitals.

Digital Test for Covid-19 to start soon in Pakistan

The CEO and founder of Innovative Healthcare Systems Umair Azam told that the iSTOC IDA mobile diagnostics platform from the Finland company can identify antibodies and render a digital analysis. It combines diagnostics, mobile technology, and cloud computing into one platform.

He further informed that it basically evolves your smartphone into a virtual lab where the outcomes are displayed, offering quicker, easier, and accurate diagnostics, enabling quick action and remedy. The most significant advantage is that it generates a digitized diagnostic data with geographical mapping that can help monitor and control outbreaks.

The director of health informatics at Innovative Healthcare Systems Dr. Zia Azam notified information related to working of kits. They operate much similar to how you use the machine for taking readings for your blood sugar. It depends on the use of a pinprick on patients’ thumbs. The outcomes of the test are available within few minutes.

He further informed that these rapid test kits with 95 per cent accuracy, can help save time and decrease direct contact as one counter set up at a city, village or town can test hundreds. Rather than inviting patients to hospitals, we are taking the tests to the masses. Dr Zia also told that the blood-based-test is far more efficient as opposed to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), the nose and throat swab test.