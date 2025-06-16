Digital Trap! Gaming Apps Luring Pakistan’s Youth into Debt and Despair

A new digital menace is sweeping across Pakistan, silently trapping thousands of young people in a cycle of financial loss and mental distress. Gambling apps, often disguised as mobile games, are offering false promises of “quick money from home.” These apps attract users by offering sign-up bonuses, sometimes as high as Rs 500 or more. At first, users win small amounts. This builds false confidence. Soon, they start depositing real money, chasing bigger wins. That’s when the losses begin.

A college student from Lahore shared, “I thought it would be a side income. Within two weeks, I had lost Rs15,000.” Stories like his are becoming common across the country.

Experts warn that the issue is bigger than just money. These apps are affecting users’ mental health. Many experience anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. Some even skip school or work, becoming addicted to these platforms.

Psychologists are raising alarms. They say users show signs of gaming disorder and gambling addiction. What begins as fun often turns into obsession.

Despite some bans, the apps keep reappearing with new names. Authorities like the PTA and FIA have blocked several platforms. But weak enforcement and a lack of digital safeguards allow them to resurface.

Social media influencers are also part of the problem. Many promote such apps in exchange for commissions, misleading followers with “easy income” claims.

Pakistan’s laws prohibit all forms of gambling, including online. But current enforcement is slow and outdated. Global trends show similar risks. In India alone, illegal gambling apps saw over 5 billion visits in one year.

Experts now urge urgent government action. They call for stricter monitoring, tech-based filters, and public awareness campaigns. Mental health services also need to step in before more youth fall victim. If left unchecked, these apps could cost Pakistan’s youth not just their savings, but their futures.

