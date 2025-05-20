Digital Wheat Trading Begins in Punjab to Empower Farmers and Boost Fair Pricing

In a significant move to modernize agricultural trading, the Punjab government has partnered with the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) to enable digital wheat trading through the Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system. The initiative is part of the Chief Minister Punjab EWR Financing Facility and aims to give farmers fairer market access, better pricing, and access to formal finance.

The digital wheat trading system allows farmers to store their wheat in certified warehouses and receive electronic receipts, which can be traded digitally on PMEX. These receipts also serve as collateral, allowing farmers to secure bank loans without selling their produce immediately. This could help reduce the common issue of distress sales, where farmers are forced to sell their crops at low prices right after harvest due to urgent financial needs.

PMEX CEO Khurram Zafar called the initiative a “game-changer,” saying it would increase transparency and trust in the agricultural trading system. By using a digital platform supervised by regulators like the SECP and supported by the State Bank, the program introduces real-time price discovery and opens up markets beyond the farmer’s local area.

We are privileged to be part of this game-changing initiative. Our advanced platform will empower market participants with real-time price discovery, increased transparency, and trust — all of which are crucial for a dynamic and inclusive agri-trading environment.

The initiative also represents a shift toward financial inclusion for rural communities. For years, farmers have operated mostly in informal markets, relying on middlemen and cash deals. With digital trading and regulated warehousing, they now have a chance to engage with a structured, national-level system.

However, the success of the program will depend on how quickly awareness and training can reach farmers, especially smallholders who may not be familiar with digital tools. There’s also a need to expand certified storage facilities to ensure wide accessibility.

Overall, Punjab’s collaboration with PMEX is more than a digital upgrade; it’s a step toward reforming agricultural trade by giving farmers more control, visibility, and financial independence.

ALSO READ: PTA and FIA Urged to Block Fraudulent Punjab Arms License Website