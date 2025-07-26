Digital Youth Hub Crosses 500,000 Users: A Major Milestone in Empowering Pakistani Youth

Pakistan’s first national digital youth platform, Digital Youth Hub (DYH), has achieved a major milestone. Launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Digital Youth Hub now has over 500,000 registered users, marking a significant step forward in digitally empowering the country’s young generation.

The Digital Youth Hub is designed as a “one-stop platform” that connects youth with various opportunities related to the four pillars of the PM Youth Programme:

Education

Employment

Engagement

Environment

The platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide personalised access to resources such as:

Job listings (including opportunities abroad)

(including opportunities abroad) Scholarships and internships

Skills training programs

Volunteering opportunities

Activities related to climate change and sustainability

Impressive Numbers So Far

502,239+ young users have registered on the platform.

have registered on the platform. Over 150,000 job opportunities are listed, including more than 100,000 overseas jobs .

are listed, including more than . The platform offers access to 200+ scholarships and internships .

. There have been 1.6 million app downloads , with over 1 million downloads on Android devices .

, with . DYH is now connected with 2,384 organisations , including:

, including: 300+ government departments 60+ international missions



Why It Matters

The launch and growth of the Digital Youth Hub show how technology can be used to bridge gaps between young people and meaningful opportunities. It is especially important in a country like Pakistan, where a large portion of the population is under 30 and eager to access better education, employment, and skill-building opportunities.

The use of AI makes this platform smart and user-focused. It doesn’t just list opportunities—it matches them to users based on their profiles and interests.

Final Thoughts

The Digital Youth Hub is more than just a website—it is a gateway to a better future for Pakistan’s youth. By connecting over half a million young people to life-changing resources, it proves that digital tools can have a powerful impact on real lives.

As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it holds great promise for creating a more skilled, informed, and empowered generation of Pakistanis.