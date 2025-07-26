Digital Youth Hub Crosses 500,000 Users: A Major Milestone in Empowering Pakistani Youth
Pakistan’s first national digital youth platform, Digital Youth Hub (DYH), has achieved a major milestone. Launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Digital Youth Hub now has over 500,000 registered users, marking a significant step forward in digitally empowering the country’s young generation.
The Digital Youth Hub is designed as a “one-stop platform” that connects youth with various opportunities related to the four pillars of the PM Youth Programme:
- Education
- Employment
- Engagement
- Environment
The platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide personalised access to resources such as:
- Job listings (including opportunities abroad)
- Scholarships and internships
- Skills training programs
- Volunteering opportunities
- Activities related to climate change and sustainability
Impressive Numbers So Far
- 502,239+ young users have registered on the platform.
- Over 150,000 job opportunities are listed, including more than 100,000 overseas jobs.
- The platform offers access to 200+ scholarships and internships.
- There have been 1.6 million app downloads, with over 1 million downloads on Android devices.
- DYH is now connected with 2,384 organisations, including:
-
- 300+ government departments
- 60+ international missions
Why It Matters
The launch and growth of the Digital Youth Hub show how technology can be used to bridge gaps between young people and meaningful opportunities. It is especially important in a country like Pakistan, where a large portion of the population is under 30 and eager to access better education, employment, and skill-building opportunities.
The use of AI makes this platform smart and user-focused. It doesn’t just list opportunities—it matches them to users based on their profiles and interests.
Final Thoughts
The Digital Youth Hub is more than just a website—it is a gateway to a better future for Pakistan’s youth. By connecting over half a million young people to life-changing resources, it proves that digital tools can have a powerful impact on real lives.
As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it holds great promise for creating a more skilled, informed, and empowered generation of Pakistanis.