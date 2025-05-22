Digitalization Can Save BISP Beneficiaries from Long Queues in Scorching Heat

A heartbreaking incident from Sargodha has once again highlighted the flaws in the current cash distribution system of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). A woman fainted in the blazing heat while waiting on the open ground at the Government School No. 02 BISP cash center. The lack of shade and seating facilities led to the distressing incident, raising urgent questions about how aid is delivered to vulnerable citizens.

Despite government plans, BISP payments still rely on physical cash disbursement. This forces thousands of people to wait in long, exhausting queues under harsh weather. The current system puts beneficiaries at risk and wastes time. It causes discomfort and delays for both recipients and staff. Although the stakeholders announced pilot projects for mobile wallet payments and digital transfers, these efforts are slow. The delay means vulnerable people continue to suffer.

BISP must speed up its work with fintech platforms like JazzCash, Easypaisa, and the Raast payment system. These platforms succeeded during the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program by using mobile wallets and SMS-based CNIC checks. Services like “8171 CNIC check online” help beneficiaries confirm eligibility without standing in line. This reduces crowding and improves transparency.

BISP also needs a strong digital literacy campaign. Many beneficiaries lack smartphones or the know-how to use digital tools. Working with local NGOs and community centers can provide training and devices. This will ensure everyone can access digital payments.

If BISP does not act quickly, beneficiaries will keep facing hardship. The government must move beyond pilots and fully launch digital payments nationwide. This change will protect millions and make welfare distribution safer and more efficient.