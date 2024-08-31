Digitizing Revenue Operations: Islamabad e-Stamping System Set to Launch

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin is rapidly advancing the implementation of the e-stamping system to digitize stamp paper transactions in the federal capital. This initiative is pivotal to the digital transformation of Islamabad’s revenue operations, as it aims to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency. Recently, a strategic meeting was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and key revenue officers. They discussed the progress of the Islamabad e-Stamping System. Representatives from the Bank of Punjab (BoP) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) were also part of the meeting, underscoring the collaborative effort to modernize the capital’s administrative processes.

Islamabad e-Stamping System Aims To Digitize Stamp Paper Transactions

The other key topics discussed during the meeting were the resolution of pending revenue cases, the audit of housing society fees, and the ongoing computerization of revenue records. The DC emphasized the importance of expediting these tasks to ensure the smooth implementation of the e-stamping system. Furthermore, officers were guided to provide daily progress reports to track the speed and efficiency of these efforts.

The fast-tracking of revenue record computerization is a vital component of this initiative. It will allow seamless online issuance of stamp papers in Islamabad. This move towards digital stamp paper transactions is anticipated to significantly decrease the risk of fraud, enhance operational transparency, and offer greater convenience to the public.

The ICT administration will reportedly execute these measures without delay. The admin aims to set a new standard for digital revenue management in Pakistan. As Islamabad gets ready to launch this innovative e-stamping system, the admin is focused on ensuring a smooth transition, making the process more user-friendly and accessible.

