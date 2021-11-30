MediaTek unveiled its Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset earlier this month. Later, we heard that the company is working on an affordable version called Dimensity 7000. Although we did not know the launch date of the chipset. But Dimensity 7000’s Specs have surfaced online. Now, it’s time to get to know about the upcoming chipset.

Dimensity 7000’s Specs Revealed- What to Expect?

According to some latest information, the upcoming SoC will be built on the TSMC 5nm FinFET process. The CPU will have two clusters of four cores each – one running at 2.75GHz, the other at 2.0GHz.

The four powerful cores will be of the Cortex-A78, while the other four, dedicated to efficiency, will be Cortex-A55. This alignment of the CPU looks a lot like the Dimensity 1200, but instead of having the 1+3+4 setup, all four Cortex-A78 units will have an equal clock speed.

The graphics will be handled Mali-G510 MC6. ARM has announced it in early 2021, but this is the first time it implemented in an actual smartphone chipset.

Anyhow, my guess is that Dimensity 7000 chipset will power mid-range smartphones. Mediatek has not revealed any information regarding the chipset yet. But we are hoping to get it in Q1 2022.

