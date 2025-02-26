MediaTek has announced its latest mobile chipsets, the Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X, continuing its trend of minor improvements over previous-generation models. These new processors are direct successors to the Dimensity 7300 and 7300X, featuring slight performance enhancements rather than a major overhaul. The most notable upgrade is a 100 MHz overclock on the four Cortex-A78 performance cores, which now operate at up to 2.6 GHz for improved processing speed.

Dimensity 7400 & 7400X Announced: What’s New in the Latest Chipsets?

Performance and Architecture

The Dimensity 7400 and 7400X retain the same core structure as their predecessors. They include:

4x Cortex-A78 performance cores, now clocked at 2.6 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, running at 2.0 GHz

The Dimensity 7400X, just like the 7300X, supports dual-display functionality, making it a suitable choice for flip and foldable smartphones that require multiple screens.

GPU, Memory, and Storage

Both chipsets are built using TSMC’s advanced 4nm process, ensuring efficient performance and power consumption. They are paired with the Arm Mali-G615 GPU, designed to deliver smooth graphics performance for gaming and multimedia applications.

For memory and storage, the Dimensity 7400 series supports:

LPDDR5 RAM, enabling fast and power-efficient multitasking

UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring high-speed data transfers and quicker app loading times

MediaTek has also integrated Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, which dynamically adjusts performance to balance power consumption and optimize battery life during extended gaming sessions.

Connectivity and AI Features

One of the key advancements in the Dimensity 7400 series is improved connectivity. These chips come equipped with:

5G modem featuring 3CC carrier aggregation for faster and more stable connections

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support, ensuring better wireless performance

Bluetooth 5.4, for enhanced connectivity with wireless accessories

Additionally, MediaTek’s Network Observation System (NOS) enables intelligent 5G/Wi-Fi switching by analyzing network conditions in real time. This helps maintain a stable internet connection even in challenging environments.

Camera and Imaging Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X include MediaTek’s Imagiq 950 ISP, supporting:

12-bit HDR video recording for vibrant and detailed visuals

Up to 200MP camera sensors, allowing smartphone manufacturers to equip devices with high-resolution cameras

Expected Availability

MediaTek has confirmed that smartphones powered by the Dimensity 7400 series will begin launching in Q1 2025. While these chipsets don’t introduce groundbreaking changes, their slight performance boosts, enhanced gaming features, and improved connectivity make them a solid choice for upcoming mid-range and premium smartphones, especially foldable devices.

With these incremental upgrades, MediaTek continues to refine its chipsets to meet the growing demands of mobile users, offering better efficiency and enhanced user experiences.

