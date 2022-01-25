Dimensity 9000 Outperforms SD 8 Gen 1 & Exynos 2200 at Geekbench

The popular SoC manufacturer MediaTek has recently launched the flagship chipset named Dimensity 9000. The SoC is built on the basis of a 4nm process. In the latest Geekbench test, the Dimensity 9000 has managed to outperform the flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung. The Geekbench 5 scores indicate that the Dimensity 9000 beat the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in performance.

Geekbench 5 Score Demonstrates the Performance of the Dimensity 9000

These Geekbench 5 scores were leaked by the tipster Ice Universe on the Twitter platform, which revealed the scores of 5 of the best mobile SoCs in the market. As expected, Apple’s A15 Bionic held the top spot, but it was astonishing to see the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 beat all of its arch-rivals, and that too by a significant margin. The first smartphones which would be equipped with the Dimensity 9000 will begin to appear in the market in the next few months.

As clearly depicted in the aforementioned image, the Dimensity 9000 has managed to outperform last year’s flagship Snapdragon 888, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Exynos 2200. Furthermore, the dimensity 9000’s multi-core scores were also fairly close to the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. This also indicates that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, with ‘good cooling,’ can easily beat the current flagship chipsets with ease. It is pertinent to mention here that this chipset will also consume relatively less power because of the 4nm manufacturing process.

In addition to that, we must focus on ‘good cooling’ as that’s essential in mobile performance during gaming. So, the all-round performance of the Dimensity 9000 will most definitely rely on the cooling offered on the smartphone.

