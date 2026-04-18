MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro is already drawing attention after early benchmark leaks suggested it could outperform some of the biggest names in mobile processors. According to recent reports, this new chipset may be up to 25 percent faster than competitors like Apple A19 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in certain tests. While these numbers sound impressive, there are also concerns that heat and power usage could reduce its real-world performance.

The Dimensity 9600 Pro is expected to be one of the first chips built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. This new technology allows for better efficiency and higher performance compared to older designs. Because of this, MediaTek appears to be pushing the chip to new limits, including clock speeds that may reach up to 5.00GHz. Higher clock speeds usually mean faster processing, especially in tasks that rely on single-core performance.

Dimensity 9600 Pro Beats A19 Pro in Benchmark but Faces Heat Issues

Early benchmark results from Geekbench 6 suggest strong gains in both single-core and multi-core scores. The chip reportedly achieved scores between 4,200 and 4,300 for single-core performance and up to 12,500 for multi-core. These numbers are noticeably higher than previous chips, including its predecessor, the Dimensity 9500. On paper, this positions the new processor as a serious competitor in the high-end smartphone market.

However, there is a trade-off. Running at such high speeds generates a lot of heat. Reports indicate that the chip may overheat when operating at its peak 5.00GHz frequency. This is a common issue with high-performance processors, as increased power leads to higher temperatures. To manage this, the chip will likely reduce its speed during longer tasks, a process known as thermal throttling. As a result, users may not experience the same level of performance in everyday use as seen in short benchmark tests.

MediaTek is also said to be using a new CPU layout for the Dimensity 9600 Pro. Instead of relying on a single ultra-powerful core, the chip may feature a “2 + 3 + 3” cluster design. This setup includes two high-performance cores, supported by additional cores for balanced and efficient processing. The goal is to improve both speed and multitasking without completely sacrificing battery life.

Despite concerns about heat, the chip has other strengths. It will include a next-generation GPU based on ARM’s latest architecture, which could deliver strong graphics performance for gaming and media. In addition, support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage means faster data access and improved overall responsiveness.

It is important to remember that these early results are based on engineering samples. Such versions are often tested at higher limits than final retail units. This means the performance seen in leaks may not fully reflect what users will experience in actual devices.

Overall, the Dimensity 9600 Pro shows great promise with its powerful performance and advanced technology. However, its success will depend on how well MediaTek manages heat and efficiency. If these challenges are addressed, the chip could become one of the top choices in future flagship smartphones.