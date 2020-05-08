During the year 2019, more than 62% growth was seen in the legal mobile import that resulted in over 160% revenue growth says a case study on DIRBS released by PTA this morning. The project has played a very vital role in the economic growth of the country says market expert. Whereas, Maj Gen ® Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) Chairman PTA commented that PTA, through DIRBS and other such initiatives, plays its part in ensuring a fair and enabling regulatory regime as well as supports the Digitization of Government initiatives, one of the essential steps for a Digital Pakistan.

PTA has also blocked 147,444 IMEIs reported stolen through DIRBS and PTA says it is committed to zero tolerance to stolen devices on the networks and continues to block such devices. No one can deny the fact that the PTA has made a meaningful contribution to the national economy by restricting the import of illegal and stolen mobile devices.

DIRBS Boosts Pakistan’s Economic Growth: PTA DIRBS Case Study Report

Pakistan’s economy has suffered significantly due to the grey market and counterfeit devices that not only impacted the government but the industry and consumers as well. Due to illegal mobile imports and non-registered devices, the Government had to withstand the Revenue loss (non-payment of customs duties and sales taxes) and public security risks. Whereas the industry players had to suffer from unfair competition.

The counterfeit devices also impacted consumers with the substandard performance of devices and potential health hazards. In addition to that, consumers have also faced the issue of security and privacy. The need to eliminate the issue of the grey market and counterfeit devices have been realized by the higher entities. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority started researching to curb the issue and pursued a technical solution, DIRBS (Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System) -an important milestone implemented by PTA to curb the menace of the grey market and its negative impact on the mobile ecosystem.

“PTA through DIRBS and other such initiatives plays its part in ensuring a fair and enabling regulatory regime as well as supporting the Digitization of Government initiatives, one of the essential steps for a Digital Pakistan”: Major General, Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M), (R) Chairman PTA

Since the blocking of non-compliant devices started with the help of DIRBS, PTA gained a more thorough understanding of the mobile device landscape, businesses gained the awareness about the commercial models for the future, and consumers clearly comprehended the value of a legal mobile phone. PTA fiercely implemented the project with an extensive awareness campaign through print, electronic, and social media for the public.

Before the implementation of DIRBS, it was not easy to sell the legal and original mobiles phones in the industry. The easy availability of replica phones at cheaper rates constituted obstacles in selling the original devices. The DIRBS not only eliminated illegal devices from the Pakistani market but also made additional contributions. That’s why all the mobile OEMs, importers, and distributors of Pakistan (dealing in original devices via legal channels) whole-heartedly welcome DIRBS in Pakistan.

“The impact of DIRBS has been instrumental on Pakistani Telecom Industry. We have seen a great reduction in non-standardized, duplicate and cloned devices on the Pakistani network due to DIRBS”: Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar (Member Compliance & Enforcement)

With the successful implementation of the DIRBS, the issue of fake and sub-standard mobile phones via informal channels has been resolved substantially. As a result of that, the revenue of the Government has increased. Moreover, it has also encouraged the legal, commercial, and individual imports of mobile phones. Following the implementation of DIRBS, a momentous increase in the number of mobile phone companies has also been noted which are planning to set up assembling plants of phones locally. Due to DIRBS, an enormous reduction in non-standardized, duplicate, and cloned devices on the Pakistani network has been decreased as well.

Pakistan has implemented the world’s first open-source full-fledged Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System successfully with tremendous results. It is appreciable that the counterfeit and stolen devices do not exist anymore in our networks.