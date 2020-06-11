DIRBS controlled Illegal Mobiles-Economic Survey Report 2019-20

Pakistan Economic Survey Report has identified PTA DIRBS initiative to have succeeded in controlling the illegal/Counterfeit market. It has eliminated the grey market mobiles including stolen mobile phones. The economic survey report has highlighted a very healthy increase in tax collection of Rs. 28 Billion in the first 6 months of the Fiscal year and is expecting that the tax revenue will cross Rs. 50 Billion for the full year as against Rs. 22 Billion taxes collected last year. The DIRBS project is also seen as a major step towards helping Pakistan digitalization vision of the current Government.

According to the economic survey report 2019-2020, PTA has strengthened its position in its different departments and specifically its initiative program of DIRBS has helped developed local manufacturing plants in the country. This year has been exceptional in terms of growth in device production of 11.7 million which is almost 127% higher than the previous year.

This year alone 70,000 mobiles manufactured in the country were 4G, which is a good sign for the growth of low cost 4G smartphones. So far 31 companies have been given permission by PTA for local assembly and this has created more than 3000 job opportunities for ICT professionals.

The 2019-20 fiscal year has been a challenging year for Pakistan’s economy. Despite the economic slowdown, however, Pakistan’s telecommunications sector continued its growth trajectory while providing quality services to the public at affordable rates.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has been making efforts in introducing innovative technology to stay ahead. Lately, based on its efforts to bring 5G technology in Pakistan, it has been recognized by the international body ITU as a 4G regulator.