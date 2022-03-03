DIRBS Deployment Resulted in Blocking of 26.03 mn fake/replica mobile devices: PTA

DIRBS which was initiated in 2016 and became fully operational in April 2019 has addressed the issue of counterfeit, illegal, and stolen mobile devices in a country. Since its implementation, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked about 26.03 million fake and replica mobile devices. In the Annual Report 2021, issued by PTA, it was revealed that 175,000 international mobile equipment identity (IMI) devices that were reported to be stolen were blocked by PTA. Among 5.28 million blacklisted devices, 880,780 IMEI devices were discovered fake/replica mobile devices.

However, the blockage of these devices had no effect on Pakistan’s telecom sector which generated the highest ever revenue of Rs 644 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the previous year where it stood at Rs 592 billion. Moreover, the telecom sector also attracted US$ 202 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and contributed Rs 226 billion to the national exchequer.

In March 2021, the broadband subscribers surpassed 100 million and today there are 110 million users of broadband services which accounts for half of Pakistan’s population. Telecom services are present throughout the country, even in rural areas and 89 % population is able to reap its benefits with teledensity reaching 87 percent and cellular mobile penetration exceeding 86 percent.

As far as cellular subscribers are concerned, it reached 188 million and the total subscriber count stood at 191 million. Due to the development of 3G/4G services and Covid -19, Broadband data use surged by 52% in FY 2021.

No doubt, DIRBS has not only contributed to the blocking of counterfeit devices in Pakistan but has also contributed to telecom development by creating a favorable situation for the establishment of local assembly plants for mobile device assembly that resulted in local job creation.

