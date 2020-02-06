DIRBS enabled 4G Devices increase from 16% to 31% in Last One Year-PTA

PTA reports that 4G devices connected to mobile operator networks increased from 16% in 2018 to 31% as of Dec 2019 because of DIRBS. The regulator PTA said in a press statement that they have observed that a few media agencies are floating news regarding the Device Identification, Registration & Blocking System that is misleading the general mass. Basically they are representing the incorrect image of DIRBS implemented by PTA. Media agencies are of the opinion that Telecom industry smartphone subscribers base of 3G/4G drastically down by 4.5 percent with the enforced implementation of DIRBS on all Cellular Mobile Operators.

However, the real facts and figures are telling a completely different story. The bona fide figures show that mobile broadband penetration increased from 51.5 million subscribers in Jan, 2018 to 76.8 million in Nov, 2019 which shows an increase of 25 million. That is directly shedding the light on the increased usage of smartphones. It is also important to mention here that 4G smartphones have been sold from PKR. 6,450 to 11,000.

Due to the implementation of DIRBS the import of devices through proper channels has increased to 62% in 2019

The more appreciable factor is that the customers of all the mobile networks are migrating 3G devices to 4G devices, this statement can be proven correct by the authentic figures shown in a PTA’s clarification note. It says that the “4G devices connected to mobile operator networks increased from 16% in January 2018 to 31% as of Dec 2019. Whereas, 3G devices connected to mobile operator networks has decreased from 19% in January 2018 to 13% as of Dec 2019. This reflects that users are preferring to migrate/utilize 4G based devices over 3G”

Due to the implementation of DIRBS by PTA, in 2019, a drastic increase in mobile devices import was observed. A total of 28.02 million mobile devices were imported in 2019. While in 2018, a total of 17.26 million devices were imported. Which shows that import through proper channels of mobile phones has increased to 62% in 2019.

Moreover, in 2018, the import of smart phones was 7.24 Million, whereas import of smart phones have been increased to 9.81 million in 2019. Other than that, the import of SIM based devices such as IOT, Dongles, Tablets etc stands at 6.46 million while in 2018, the import of these devices stands at 4.82 million.

It will be injustice to deny the fact that the implementation of DIRBS by PTA has curbed the issue of the fake, sub-standard mobile devices being imported through illegal channels to the borders of our country.

