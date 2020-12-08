Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a high-level meeting regarding the enforcement of a mobile device manufacturing policy was told that DIRBS has ended illegal phone in Pakistan. During the meeting on Friday 04th December 2020, he was briefed that duty collection on the import of mobile devices doubled to Rs. 54 billion from Rs22 billion after the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBs) was put in place.

DIRBS Ends Illegal Phone Business in Pakistan, PM Briefed

Prime Minister Khan notes “Our objective is to boost industrial production in the country,” the industrial growth will provide the employment opportunities which will eventually increase the country’s revenue. He directed the authorities concerned to remove all obstacles being faced by foreign investors and industrialists and facilitate them in every possible way.

The participants of the meeting were informed that Pakistan boasts a huge market with respect to the sale of cellphones as approximately 40 million mobile phones are purchased in the country annually. The premier was briefed that many international firms are evincing interest in mobile phone manufacturing in Pakistan after the enforcement of the DIRBS.

The attendees of the meeting were Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood, and Adviser on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Javed Ghani, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman Maj (retd) Aamir Azeem Bajwa and other relevant government functionaries also attended the office.

