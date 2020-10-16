



In 2018, DIRBS was introduced in order to identify sub-standard, fake, and illegally imported mobile phones, register and block non-compliant devices on mobile phone networks. No doubt, this system curbs the issue of illegal imports, facilitate legitimate device importers, and mobile device users. Furthermore, it also improves the overall security situation in Pakistan. DIRBS eradicates the mobile phone smuggling to a great extent.

DIRBS Eradicates Mobile Phone Smuggling in Pakistan Successfully

Recently, the customs official informed that the implementation of the DIRBS has resulted in a massive boost to revenue from merely Rs.14 billion in 2016 to Rs.48 billion in 2020 depicting a growth of 234 per cent.

With the implementation of the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System DIRBS, a distinctive eradication of the mobile phones smuggling in Pakistan has been observed

The Member Customs named Tariq Huda, while talking to a private channel, said that in 2016 out of 60 million phones hitting Pakistani markets only 25 million phones were legally imported while the remaining 35 million mobile phones were smuggled.

The matter of the fact is that with the implementation of the DIRBS systems in Pakistan, the smuggling has been eradicated, as those mobile phones which are not available in the Customs data will not be activated, Huda added.

The eradication of mobile phone smuggling has encouraged the 18 new mobile manufacturing industries to install their plants. It is a proud moment that Pakistan is now producing over 11 million mobile phones, the customs official informed.

