Disabled iPad: How to Unlock an iPad Using iTunes

Since iPad is compact and easy to carry gadget that professional use for their official matters. From presentations to collect data from customers on exhibitions or trade shows, it works well. However, disabled iPad bothers a lot when you enter a wrong password multiple time. It is also a good option to prevent your iPad from potential thieves, but it can disturb your work if you can’t unblock it quickly. Here we have discussed how to unlock and reset your iPad quickly.

First, if you get into this trouble, you can rest assured that your device and data both are highly secured as its impossible and highly not doable task for others to unblock. The core reason for its blocking is when you forget the passcode. Make sure you note down your passcode in the notes in privacy to avoid this hassle and, if you forget it, you are locked out.

Why my iPad got disabled?

There are not as many reasons for your ipad to get blocked. Mostly, it disables when the user is unable to enter the correct passcode and attempt wrong one multiple times. This may results in disabling iPad and it then some measures to be taken to resolve this issue. Another reason your iPad might get diabled is presence of malware in your gadget. In addition, if an iOS upgrade has gone wrong or if the system is running on an old iOS version, it may also trigger this issue. Luckily, if your iPad is disabled, you can fix it by following these suggestions.

Restore your iPad using iTunes

The first and most easy step to resolve this issue is by using iTunes. You can recover your data either from iTunes or using iCloud, you can easily restore your iPad. Follow these instructions.

How to restore using Itunes ?

Install iTunes in your laptop. Connect your disabled iPad using USB cable.

Depends on which model or series of Apple ipad you are using. Generally, you can switch to recovery mode by holding ‘Power Button’ and ‘Home Button’ at the simultaneously until you see the Apple logo and then recovery mode screen.

2. You’ll see a dialog box on your screen that says there’s a problem with your iPad. Tap “Restore”

3. After the restore is complete, you can restore your iPad with a recent iTunes or iCloud backup if you have one.

Third Party Software

There are third-party app tools that can open iOS apps while lacking password protection. Often do your due diligence on third party systems to avoid unintended malware or virus infections.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to continue when your iPad is disabled, you can restore it quickly without a lot of trouble. Out of all the options given, we suggest using Screen Unlock (iOS)