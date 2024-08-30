Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 struggles to impress amid declining sales. Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 6, have received mixed reactions. While these new devices are undoubtedly capable, they don’t offer significant innovations over their predecessors. This has led many to feel that Samsung’s new foldables lack the wow factor that might compel consumers to upgrade. Compounding this issue is the fact that other manufacturers, such as OnePlus and Google, have managed to create impressive foldable devices on their first or second attempts. However, Samsung’s sixth-generation Z Fold does not seem to offer much more than its previous version, despite higher price.

The combination of a price increase and a lack of meaningful improvements could deter potential buyers, and early sales figures reflect this trend. A report from July, based on information from South Korea via *The Korea Herald*, indicated that Samsung received only 910,000 preorders for its new foldables during the preorder period in South Korea. Notably, this represented a 10 per cent year-over-year decrease in preorders, as highlighted by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting that interest in Samsung’s foldable phones might be waning.

Disappointing Sales: Galaxy Z Fold 6 Fails to Capture Consumer Interest

Adding to the concerns, recent insights from a reliable source in the Samsung community, Ice Universe, reveal that global sales numbers for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are disappointing. Ice Universe reported that only 270,000 units were sold globally in the first two weeks. It remains unclear whether this figure pertains to the preorder window or the initial two weeks following the official release. We have sought clarification and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 series started off strong, with around 300,000 preorders in South Korea alone. The stark contrast between these figures and the global sales of the Z Fold 6 highlights a potential decline in consumer enthusiasm for Samsung’s foldable offerings.

In response to these challenges, Samsung plans to launch a promotion for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in September. This promotion could offer savings of up to 60 per cent when trade-ins are taken into account, as reported by 9to5Google. While these discounts may boost interest and help drive sales, it remains uncertain if they will be enough to meet Samsung’s ambitious target of achieving a 10 per cent sales growth compared to the previous generation models. Samsung’s ability to regain momentum in the foldable market will depend on how well it can convince consumers of the value and innovation in its latest products.