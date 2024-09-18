Discord Enhances Privacy with End-to-End Encryption for Calls

Discord, the popular communication platform, has taken a significant step towards enhancing user privacy by introducing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its voice and video calls. This means that only the people involved in the call can decrypt and listen to the audio or video.

The new E2EE feature applies to all types of calls on Discord, including direct messages, group direct messages, voice channels, and Go Live streams. Desktop and mobile clients already support the upgrade, and the company plans to roll out support for other platforms in the coming year.

Discord has been transparent about its E2EE protocols, providing detailed information about how the technology works. The company has also emphasized that there should be no noticeable impact on call quality as a result of the encryption.

One exception to the E2EE is messages, which will still be subject to Discord’s content moderation rules. This is necessary to ensure that the platform remains safe and compliant with relevant regulations.

The introduction of end-to-end encryption for calls is a positive development for Discord users who value privacy and security. This feature joins a growing list of communication platforms that offer E2EE as a standard or optional feature.

