Discord has officially introduced end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all voice and video calls on its platform. The company confirmed that the feature is now enabled by default, improving privacy and security for millions of users around the world. This update marks a major step in protecting online communication as digital privacy becomes increasingly important.

The new encryption system was fully implemented in March 2026. However, Discord waited until now to announce it publicly after completing extensive testing. According to the company, the rollout was successful across all supported platforms. It is now available to desktop apps, mobile devices, web browsers, PlayStation, Xbox, and Discord SDKs.

Discord Introduces End-to-End Encryption for Voice and Video Calls

Discord is widely known as a communication platform used for gaming, online communities, businesses, and content creators. The platform currently has around 690 million registered users and more than 200 million active monthly users globally. Because of its massive user base, the addition of end-to-end encryption is considered a significant improvement for online communication security.

With this update, voice calls, video calls, direct messages involving calls, group voice chats, and Go Live streams are now protected with encryption. This means that only the people participating in the conversation can access the audio or video content. Even Discord itself cannot view or listen to these communications during transmission.

However, Stage Channels are not included in the encryption rollout. These channels are mainly designed for public events and large audience broadcasts, so Discord decided not to apply end-to-end encryption there.

The company achieved this transition by expanding its open-source encryption protocol called DAVE. Originally introduced in September 2024, DAVE was developed with support from the cybersecurity firm Trail of Bits. The protocol uses advanced technologies such as WebRTC encoded transforms and Messaging Layer Security (MLS) to create secure and scalable encrypted communications.

One of the biggest challenges during development was maintaining low latency and smooth call performance while adding encryption across multiple devices and operating systems. Discord explained that engineers worked carefully to ensure users would not notice delays or disruptions during calls. The company also highlighted a browser compatibility issue with Mozilla Firefox. However, Discord solved it through direct collaboration instead of limiting support.

Although the platform now secures voice and video communications, Discord clarified that there are currently no plans to add end-to-end encryption for text messages. The company stated that its messaging infrastructure was originally built around non-encrypted systems, making such a transition technically difficult.

The introduction of end-to-end encryption reflects a growing trend among technology companies focusing on stronger privacy protections. As users become more aware of cybersecurity risks, secure communication features are quickly becoming an industry standard. Discord’s latest move not only improves user trust but also strengthens its position as one of the leading communication platforms in the digital space.