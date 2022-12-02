Discord now Lets Creators Make Money: It’s Not with Crypto BTW!

Discord recently announced the official opening of Server Subscriptions to servers in the U.S. Now the company is allowing the creators to earn and learn using their platform.

Now Creators Can Earn & Learn With Discord

After testing several ways that Discord community leaders and creators can monetize on the platform over the last year, the company has shared details on its pricing requirements and perks. The best part is that the discord subscriptions can be set between $3 and $200. It will allow server owners and community leaders to have a fair amount of creative freedom on what they can offer followers in exchange for a monthly fee.

The point worth mentioning here is that they include unique roles, perks, and benefits. Discord even noted that server owners can offer several pricing tiers, for instance. The higher the tier, the higher the cost, however, the more perks subscribers can get. Once the applicable fees will be deducted, server owners will receive 90% profit of their earnings.

There are a few requirements to enable Server Subscriptions at this time and they include:

The server owner should be based in the U.S.

The server should be in good standing with Discord, with no recent Terms of Service or Community Guideline violations.

You must agree to Discord’s updated Monetization Terms and Server Subscriptions Policy.

There have been currently no words on whether or when Discord plans to expand monetization to markets outside of the U.S. In order to enable Server Subscriptions, you need to only access Server Settings > Server Subscriptions in the Monetization category of Settings.

In addition to its all-new Server Subscriptions, the company is now offering a new Creator Portal. Even though, the server owners and community leaders can use it to find inspiration for their newly monetized servers. Furthermore, the creator Portal features a host of resources as well.

