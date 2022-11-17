Discord Voice Chat now directly connects to Xbox
Microsoft officially released the Xbox November update, enabling Xbox owners to join a Discord voice channel using their console, following the announcement of Discord integration for Xbox a few months back.
Users previously had to transfer their Discord voice call from the software (desktop or mobile) onto their Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, thus the feature is a great addition for Xbox owners. The latest update has eliminated the need for this extra step.
The steps listed below will enable Discord voice chat on your console:
- Connect your Xbox and Discord accounts (you may need to reconnect if you have already done so).
- Open the Xbox Guide from the dashboard of your Xbox.
- Select the Discord icon button labelled “Join a voice channel” under the parties & chats category.
- After that, browse the list of servers and voice channels. Select one and join on the console.
Considering playing a few sessions of Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle with friends on both consoles and PC? Are you and your buddies playing a game that enables cross-play while exploring new biomes? Gather gamers from Xbox, PC, and mobile devices into one Voice chat by joining their Voice channel directly from your console.
As a result of the recent update, noise suppression for Discord has also been added. You can use this feature to turn off background noises like a dog barking or you typing on a keyboard that might interfere with your Discord voice call. The function, however, is restricted to Xbox Series X/S consoles only.