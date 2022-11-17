Discord Voice Chat now directly connects to Xbox

Microsoft officially released the Xbox November update, enabling Xbox owners to join a Discord voice channel using their console, following the announcement of Discord integration for Xbox a few months back.

Users previously had to transfer their Discord voice call from the software (desktop or mobile) onto their Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, thus the feature is a great addition for Xbox owners. The latest update has eliminated the need for this extra step.

The steps listed below will enable Discord voice chat on your console:

Connect your Xbox and Discord accounts (you may need to reconnect if you have already done so).

Open the Xbox Guide from the dashboard of your Xbox.

Select the Discord icon button labelled “Join a voice channel” under the parties & chats category.

After that, browse the list of servers and voice channels. Select one and join on the console.

Considering playing a few sessions of Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle with friends on both consoles and PC? Are you and your buddies playing a game that enables cross-play while exploring new biomes? Gather gamers from Xbox, PC, and mobile devices into one Voice chat by joining their Voice channel directly from your console.

As a result of the recent update, noise suppression for Discord has also been added. You can use this feature to turn off background noises like a dog barking or you typing on a keyboard that might interfere with your Discord voice call. The function, however, is restricted to Xbox Series X/S consoles only.