Those who are owning the Apple watch use it for various functions. You can monitor your health and track your workouts with it. It also helps you to get the motivation you need to achieve your fitness goals. With the help of the watch, you can stay connected to the people and share the information. More interestingly, now you will also get to know how to discover songs with Apple watch in this post.

Apple Watch is a device which is within our reach and we even operate our phones with the help of it. Now, if you want to figure out what a track is, Apple Watch is there to help you.

Let’s show you how to discover songs quickly with Siri and the Apple-owned Shazam.

How to discover songs by using Apple Watch

Method 1:

Ask Siri “what song is this?” or you can also simply say “name this song” Siri on Apple Watch is relatively good about accurately identifying songs, however, you can’t play it/view it in Apple Music

Method 2:

If you don’t have it already, then download Shazam from the App Store which is free Open Shazam on your Apple Watch Tap the blue Shazam button in order to identify a song

The big advantage of using Shazam on Apple Watch rather than just using Siri is that all of your discovered songs are saved and synced to your Shazam Library on iPhone. From there you can easily search the music you have identified and add it to Apple Music. Moreover, on Apple Watch with Shazam , you are also able to play the track you have identified and also see album artwork.

