Discover the New Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic PXG Edition – Golfer’s Choice

The tech giant Samsung has released the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) edition after recently launching the Thom Browne Edition of the same watch. It is pertinent to mention here that Samsung has partnered with PXG previously as well in 2024 when the Galaxy Watch 4 series was launched.

Following its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic PXG Edition, specifically made for golf players. This time the company has also pre-installed the Smart Caddy app on this special edition watch. However, this isn’t the end of the story. The watch also comes with six golf balls along with a stylish carry case, making sure that golf enthusiasts have everything they need for their game.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic PXG Edition

As expected, Samsung doesn’t disappoint in terms of design. The watch arrive with a couple of special edition watchbands along with two complimentary watch faces. It brings a touch of luxury to your golfing attire. If we talk about specifications, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic PXG Edition remains the same as its regular counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series specs:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Specifications Display Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED Always-On-Display (AOD) Full-color Battery Life Up to 30 hours (AOD on), up to 40 hours (AOD off) Sizes Available Galaxy Watch 6: 40mm and 44mm; Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: 43mm and 47mm Battery Capacity Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): 300mAh; Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): 400mAh Health Tracking Samsung BioActive Sensor for heart rate monitoring and more Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Operating System Google’s Wear OS-based One UI 5 Charging WPC-based wireless fast charging Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 2, NFC, GPS Durability 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water resistance

Pricing & availability

For the time being, Samsung has rolled out this special edition exclusively in South Korea. The watch is available for KRW 869,000 (~$655) for the 43 mm variant and KRW 899,000 (~$678) for the 47 mm model. The company hasn’t share any date for the global launch as of yet.

