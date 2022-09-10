Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022: Everything Announced

The first-ever Disney & Marvel Games Showcase took place at D23 2022, and it provided us a look into the future of Disney and Marvel games from developers all across the world. There was something for everyone, from Amy Hennig’s new Marvel game starring Captain America and Black Panther to a new look at Marvel’s Midnight Suns to a new 2D Mickey and Friends platforming game to Tron: Identity.

Although Disney had previously teased the presence of Amy Hennig’s ensemble Marvel game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the show still included some welcome surprises, including a platformer starring Mickey Mouse and his friends and a new Tron game. Other Disney-owned firms, such as Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games, also made announcements, so there were enough of surprises to go around. Everything unveiled during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is listed below.

Marvel’s Midnight Sun

After an extended delay, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will now be released on December 2, 2022 for next-generation consoles and PC. Unfortunately, no release date has been set for the Switch version.

Disney Illusion Island

Disney Illusion Island, a gorgeous-looking cooperative platformer featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald, was the show’s second surprise. It will be published in 2023 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive by Dlala Studios, the creator of Battletoads (2020).

Tron Identity

Bithell Games, the creators of Thomas Was Alone, have announced Tron: Identity, a new visual novel adventure that follows Query, a “detective programme entrusted with unravelling the riddle of an unparalleled crime.” While not much else was given, we do know that it will be published in 2023 on PC and consoles.

Pokémon Go studio Niantic

The show concluded with a brief preview of the latest Pokémon Go game from Niantic. Marvel World of Heroes is the title of the team’s upcoming AR mobile game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While it was only a brief glimpse, the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase gave fans a quick gameplay preview of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

On November 1, a packaged edition of the renowned Lego game with all previously available DLC and six new character packs will be published.