Disney Data Leak Reveals Insights into Theme Park

A significant data leak at The Walt Disney Company has revealed sensitive information about the company’s theme parks and streaming services. The leak, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal, involved millions of Slack messages and tens of thousands of spreadsheets and documents.

Among the leaked data were more specific revenue figures than Disney typically discloses in its quarterly reports. For example, the leak revealed that Disney+ accounted for 43% of the company’s streaming revenue in the second quarter, amounting to $2.4 billion. This level of detail is not usually provided by Disney, as they typically group their streaming services into a single category.

The hack also shed light on the revenue generated by Genie+, a paid service that helps theme park guests plan their trips and skip some lines. According to the leaked data, Genie+ generated $724 million in revenue from its launch in October 2021 to June 2024 at Walt Disney World in Florida alone.

In addition to financial data, the leak included personal information about staff and guests related to Disney’s cruises and theme parks. Slack messages between employees were also compromised, potentially revealing internal discussions and strategies.

The group responsible for the hack, Nullbulge, claimed to have obtained the data by hacking into a single employee’s computer. The leak has raised concerns about Disney’s cybersecurity measures and the potential for further data breaches.

This incident highlights the importance of protecting sensitive corporate data and the risks associated with cyberattacks. As companies increasingly rely on digital systems, it is essential to invest in robust security measures to prevent unauthorized access to valuable information.