Disney is making short film on Pakistan Celebrating Eid

Seized due to lock down the life of Disney has been dull and devastated due to rising number of deaths in US. The place which used to be the most crowded tourist spot in US has now been occupied by the roaming early birds. However, the show must go on, the production giant stepped forward to make a short film about Pakistani family celebrating Eid.

The new was shared by a Hollywood blogger on Facebook and Twitter and share the casting information to apply.The possibility is for Los Angeles based people.

Disney is making a short film about a Pakistani family celebrating Eid. Here’s the casting info and link to apply 🥰🇵🇰 LA based! https://t.co/89zhJdw0Wg pic.twitter.com/5Sotf94aYf — Sarah⁷ (@SarahxAnwer) April 28, 2020

A low-budget film with low subscription will be produced by the Walkt Disney Motion picture. The rumors are that the company is seeking for Pakistani actors for this story. The characters in the film include an Ameena, nine or eight years old, who sorely needs to celebrate Eid holiday in America.

Eid is not celebrated in the United States as a national holiday, and Ameena realizes she will have to go to school and her father will have to work through the celebration. Ameena circulates a petition around her campus, in her quest to celebrate Eid. When she gets older Zara, discovers she becomes very mad over this. When her older sister argues for this, Ameena becomes heartbroken, and starts talking to her.

However, they have a big fall out owing to her younger sisters wanting to celebrate Eid. Many characters include a grandparent and her husband. We are curious to know and watch the upcoming flicks from Disney.