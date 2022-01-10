Disney patents technology for a Theme Park Metaverse

In order to make the overall experiences of theme parks better and exciting, Disney had registered a patent that will create personalized interactive attractions for theme park visitors. The technology for the theme park metaverse mentioned will create headset-free augmented reality attractions at Disney theme parks.

The overall working of this technology is quite impressive. It will track visitors through their mobile phones and will generate and project personalized 3D effects in physical spaces, walls, and objects in the park.

Disney was selected for the “virtual-world simulator in a real-world venue,” patent on Dec. 28, 2021. Usually, we assume Metaverse as something that can be accessed through virtual reality or AR headsets. However, in actual the technology that is proposed by Disney will actually bring Metaverse to the physical world.

Disney had shown its interest in Metaverse a long time ago. When the company released fourth-quarter earnings in November 2021, Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney revealed that the company is preparing to blend physical and digital assets in the metaverse.

“We’ll be able to connect the physical and digital worlds even more closely, allowing for storytelling, without boundaries in our own Disney Metaverse.”

He further said:

“These experiences are perennial, and the guest engagement is inside and outside the parks. They are unique to you, but are also social and connected. They are constantly changing, so there is always something new to discover.”

There are almost 12 Disney theme parks worldwide. Through these parks, Disney had generated total revenue of nearly $17 billion with its parks, experiences and products segment even in the Covid era.

