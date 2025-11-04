A major ongoing dispute between Google and Disney has led to Disney content disappearing from several Google platforms, including YouTube, Google Play, and Google TV. This follows a breakdown in contract negotiations between the two companies over content distribution rights.

The disagreement began when the contract between YouTube TV and Disney expired last month. As a result, 21 Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic, were removed from YouTube TV. Now, the dispute has spread further, with Disney also pulling its movies and TV shows from Google’s digital storefronts.

Disney Removes Its Movies and Shows from Google Play, YouTube, and Google TV Amid Ongoing Dispute

Users can no longer buy or rent Disney-owned content on Google Play, YouTube, or Google TV. Titles such as Coco, Toy Story, and Avengers: Endgame are still visible on the platforms, but the options to purchase or rent them have been removed. Only users who previously bought these movies or who have a Disney Plus subscription can continue watching them.

The landing pages for Disney titles remain active but limited. For instance, movies like Coco now only display “Add to wishlist” and “Play trailer” buttons. In contrast, films from other studios, such as Sony’s Moneyball, still offer “Buy,” “Rent,” and “Family Library” options.

Google distributes digital media through three main platforms, including Google Play Store, YouTube, and Google TV. These services compete with Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple’s iTunes Store. However, the current removal of Disney content has created a noticeable gap across all three platforms.

The blackout includes not just well-known Disney, Pixar, and Marvel titles but also films from subsidiaries such as Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox. Even older movies produced before Disney’s acquisition of these studios are affected. Content from lesser-known studios owned by Disney, like Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures, has also disappeared.

The extent of missing content varies depending on the platform. YouTube TV no longer offers any Disney-owned live TV channels. On Google Play, the listings for Disney content are visible but unplayable, while Google TV only allows playback for users with prior purchases or an active Disney Plus account.

Google has faced similar challenges before. The company previously navigated disputes with major players like Paramount and NBCUniversal. However, Disney’s vast entertainment portfolio gives it a strong negotiating position. With Disney owning major networks and franchises, it has significant leverage in discussions over distribution rights.

So far, there’s no word on when or if the two sides will reach a new agreement. In the meantime, YouTube TV is offering affected subscribers a $10 monthly credit for six months as compensation.

This dispute highlights the growing tension between streaming platforms and media companies. As digital viewing continues to dominate, control over content distribution is becoming increasingly valuable — and competitive.

If the disagreement continues, viewers may have to rely on Disney Plus for access to their favorite movies and shows, leaving Google’s platforms with a noticeable gap in their entertainment catalog.