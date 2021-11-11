Disney Wants to Build its Own Metaverse

The recent most trending buzzword is Metaverse and Disney is the latest company to join the metaverse train. With the Disney history of never missing an opportunity of adopting the latest technology, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the company is equipping itself to enter the metaverse world.

First we should understand what is meant by it? It is a digital world, in which people interact, socialize, shop, have captivating experiences, work on different projects and a lot more. With this digital world people will have endless opportunities and possibilities.

The announcement of Disney making its own “metaverse” was made during Disney’s quarterly earning call, though no further details were given by the CEO Chapek.

Chapek said that Disney is in effort to erase the gap between the real physical world and the virtual digital world, all these efforts are just the tip of the many more efforts and plans under way to make the Disney metaverse a reality.

Disney’s former executive vice president of digital, Tilak Mandadi, back in 2020 on LinkedIn said that a metaverse theme park can be expected, where people through the wearables, smartphones and digital access points can experience the excitement of the park.

Disney has launched Movies VR which gives an immersive experience of the different Disney world from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar. Entering the metaverse for Disney will not be completely a new experience.

